'Guilty priest ignored my abuse for years'

Catholic sex abuse: 'Guilty priest ignored my story for decades'
Australian archbishop Philip Wilson has become the highest-ranking member of the Catholic Church to be convicted of covering up sex abuse.
On Tuesday, the archbishop of Adelaide was given a maximum sentence of 12 months in detention.
A victim of that concealed abuse tells the BBC how his story was ignored more than 40 years ago - and the destruction that caused.
Filmed & edited by Simon Atkinson.
03 Jul 2018
