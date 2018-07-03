Senator calls out parliamentary sexism
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sarah Hanson-Young calls out Australian Senate sexism after jibe

Australian Senator Sarah Hanson-Young has told the BBC she is no longer prepared to ignore sexism.

She said she was making her stand after Senator David Leyonhjelm, during a debate, shouted at her to "stop shagging men".

  • 03 Jul 2018