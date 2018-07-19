'The bank didn't care who they hurt'
Australia bank inquiry: 'They didn't care who they hurt'

Henry Kummerfeld once owned two farms in Australia, but both were seized by his bank when a cattle deal fell through.

He is among thousands of Australians who allege misconduct by the nation's banking and financial institutions - currently the subject of a national inquiry.

Mr Kummerfeld tells the BBC how he "lost everything".

Video by Hywel Griffith and Matt Leiper.

