Pub choir: 'Singing is not traumatic - it's fun'
A choir launched in a pub in Brisbane, Australia has become a hit with singers and on social media.
Pub Choir director Astrid Jorgensen says that the pub - and sometimes the alcohol - helps people feel more comfortable and proves singing in public is not traumatic.
Filmed & produced by Simon Atkinson. Additional footage courtesy of Sleepy Mountain Films.
02 Aug 2018
