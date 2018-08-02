Pub choir: 'Singing is not traumatic - it's fun'
A choir launched in a pub in Brisbane, Australia has become a hit with singers and on social media.

Pub Choir director Astrid Jorgensen says that the pub - and sometimes the alcohol - helps people feel more comfortable and proves singing in public is not traumatic.

Filmed & produced by Simon Atkinson. Additional footage courtesy of Sleepy Mountain Films.

