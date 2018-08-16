Video

The avozilla - a new giant variety of avocado is attracting fans from around the world.

In Australia, farmer David Groves has started growing the fruit - which is about five times the size of a standard avocado.

Since 2000 the global production of avocados has doubled to meet the surging demand.

Mr Groves said: "Everybody wants to know all about where they came from, and how we got them so big."

