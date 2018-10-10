Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shane Warne: Factory worker to cricket champion
The world-beating cricket champion, Shane Warne, went from having his "dream shattered" to captaining the Australian cricket team to unrivalled success, he describes in his new autobiography.
He says: "I worked in factories and delivered beds... in the next 18 months I was playing cricket for Australia, it all happened so fast".
-
10 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window