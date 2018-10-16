How to catch the eye of a royal

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal tour: How to catch the eye of Meghan and Harry
People in Sydney offer their advice for how to catch the eye of royals Meghan and Harry.
-
16 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-australia-45878084/royal-tour-how-to-catch-the-eye-of-meghan-and-harryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window