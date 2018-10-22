Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia sexual abuse: PM delivers apology to victims
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has given an emotional national apology to victims of child sexual abuse.
It follows a five-year inquiry which found tens of thousands of children had suffered abused in the nation's institutions over decades.
-
22 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-australia-45936634/australia-sexual-abuse-pm-delivers-apology-to-victimsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window