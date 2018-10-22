Prince Harry lets slip about baby
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Prince Harry reveals hopes for a baby girl at Invictus Games

Prince Harry was assisting a wheelchair athlete at the Invictus Games in Sydney on Sunday when he was congratulated on the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy.

He then let slip his hopes for the sex of the new baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in the middle of their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

  • 22 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Harry climbs Sydney Harbour Bridge