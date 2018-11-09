Melbourne attack 'terror-related'

Media player
Melbourne attack: Man shot dead after fire and stabbing
A man who set a car on fire and stabbed three people - one fatally - in the Australian city of Melbourne has died in hospital after being shot by police.
Authorities now say they are treating the attack as terror-related.
09 Nov 2018
