'Catastrophic' bush fire warning for Queensland

Thousands of Australians told to evacuate homes in Queensland.
Thousands of Australians have been told to evacuate their homes as a powerful bushfire threatens properties in Queensland.
It follows the raising of the state's fire danger warning to "catastrophic" - the highest level - for the first time.
More than 130 bushfires are burning across Queensland, fuelled by strong winds, a heatwave and dry vegetation.
28 Nov 2018
