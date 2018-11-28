'Catastrophic' bush fire warning for Queensland
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thousands of Australians told to evacuate homes in Queensland.

Thousands of Australians have been told to evacuate their homes as a powerful bushfire threatens properties in Queensland.

It follows the raising of the state's fire danger warning to "catastrophic" - the highest level - for the first time.

More than 130 bushfires are burning across Queensland, fuelled by strong winds, a heatwave and dry vegetation.

  • 28 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Can anyone hang on to Australia's top job?