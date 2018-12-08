Near miss for Melbourne dog
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Near miss for Melbourne dog

The passenger pooch narrowly avoided cars when it fell out of a car window while travelling the Mullum Mullum tunnel in Melbourne, Australia.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Dec 2018