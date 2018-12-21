'Catastrophic' hail storm
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Catastrophic' hail storm hits Australia

People in parts of Australia are picking up the pieces after summer hail storms wreaked havoc across New South Wales.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 21 Dec 2018