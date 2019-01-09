Thousands of fish killed in Australia
Hundreds of thousands of fish have been found floating in the Darling River and washed up on its banks.

Local officials say falling temperatures killed an algae bloom, which then decomposed causing oxygen depletion in the water.

But critics say the state and federal governments have been mismanaging the environment.

