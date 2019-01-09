Video

A Saudi woman's online campaign for asylum has ignited debate online about women's freedom in the Islamic-speaking world.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, 18, had her passport seized after fleeing her family. To avoid being deported she barricaded herself in a Thai hotel room and started tweeting about her ordeal.

The UN's Refugee Agency has since granted her asylum and referred her case to Australia for possible resettlement.

Some online users from Saudi Arabia have been critical of her actions.