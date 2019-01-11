Murray: 'I'm not sure I'm able to play through the pain'
Murray: 'I'm not sure I'm able to play through the pain'

Britain's Andy Murray fears next week's Australian Open could be his last tournament.

The three-time Grand Slam winner, who is struggling to recover from hip surgery, was in tears as he spoke to journalists in Melbourne on Friday morning.

  • 11 Jan 2019
