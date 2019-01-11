Media player
Murray: 'I'm not sure I'm able to play through the pain'
Britain's Andy Murray fears next week's Australian Open could be his last tournament.
The three-time Grand Slam winner, who is struggling to recover from hip surgery, was in tears as he spoke to journalists in Melbourne on Friday morning.
11 Jan 2019
