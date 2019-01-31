'If we return our lives are in danger'

Video

Six members of the team representing Afghanistan at the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney haven't gone home.

The games, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, feature teams of athletes made up of sick and injured service personnel from the competing countries.

The Afghan athletes told the BBC why they claimed asylum in Australia and why they feel Afghanistan isn't a good place to have a disability.

They're currently living legally in Australia while they wait for the outcome of their applications.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.