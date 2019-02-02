Townsville families evacuated on rafts

Media player
Australia weather: Queensland floods force Townsville families to evacuate
Intense rain in north-eastern Australia has triggered severe flooding, turning streets into rivers, sweeping away cars and forcing families to evacuate.
The city of Townsville in Queensland has been worst hit, with dozens of homes inundated with water.
The army is helping with the emergency effort.
02 Feb 2019
