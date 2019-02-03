Queensland dam gates opened

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia's Townsville dam gates opened
Residents near the Australian city of Townsville anxiously await the arrival of water from the gates of a dam that had to be fully opened on Sunday.
Monsoon rains have continued across Queensland swelling the dam beyond its capacity.
-
03 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window