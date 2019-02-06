'I survived disaster - then found my horse'
Black Saturday disaster: An escape, a horse and 'living the unlived life'

Australia's deadliest bushfire disaster, Black Saturday, killed 173 people on 7 February, 2009.

Karen Curnow was one of many locals who endured a terrifying escape to survive.

Ten years on, she tells the BBC about her bond with Walker – a horse that somehow survived the fire and is “literally what I have left”.

Video by Simon Atkinson

  06 Feb 2019
