A local politician says re-opening the detention centre is political scaremongering.
The president of Christmas Island's local government, Gordon Thomson, says re-opening the controversial detention centre is political scaremongering - and the island doesn't have the facilities to provide the necessary medical care for refugees.
13 Feb 2019
