How US opioid crisis is biting Australia
Poppy farms: How the global opioid crisis is biting Australia

About half the world's legal poppy straw is harvested in Australia’s smallest state, Tasmania.

Poppies form the base for common medicines such as codeine and morphine, making them big business globally.

But efforts to curb the US opioid crisis are eroding that demand – threatening the livelihoods of Tasmanian farmers.

Video by Simon Atkinson.

  • 19 Feb 2019
