Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
George Pell: Cardinal's first police interview released
Cardinal George Pell's first police interview over 1996 sexual abuse allegations has been released, showing him describing them as "disgraceful rubbish".
Jurors were shown the 2016 video during Pell's trial last year, which saw him convicted on five charges. The cardinal is awaiting sentencing in Melbourne but maintains his innocence.
The police interview was carried out in a hotel room in Rome - close to the Vatican where Pell was living.
-
01 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-australia-47411551/george-pell-cardinal-s-first-police-interview-releasedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window