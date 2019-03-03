'A huge wall of flame, it's a monster'
Australia bushfires: Homes destroyed in Victoria

Hundreds of firefighters are battling fires in Victoria state, Australia.

Multiple lightning strikes on Friday started the largest fire in Bunyip State Park, east of Melbourne.

The country's meteorology bureau said plumes of smoke have risen up to 15km into the atmosphere.

