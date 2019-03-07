Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Malcolm Turnbull: Why Australia barred Huawei from 5G network
Australia's former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull tells the BBC why his government barred Chinese telecoms giants Huawei and ZTE from providing equipment to the country's 5G network.
Huawei is accused of being a gateway for China to spy on the West, a claim it strongly denies.
Interview by the BBC's Andrew Neil
-
07 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-australia-47476899/malcolm-turnbull-why-australia-barred-huawei-from-5g-networkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window