'Women-only ridesharing restored my hope'
Australian woman Katy Beaton says her world went "pretty grey" after she experienced an accident and two sexual assaults.

Living with disabilities, she began feeling highly anxious about booking taxis.

She tells the BBC how women-only ridesharing has helped to restore her trust in people.

  • 10 Mar 2019
