Cardinal guilty of sex abuse ‘had staggering arrogance'

George Pell: Cardinal guilty of abuse 'acted with staggering arrogance'
A judge in Australia has sentenced senior Catholic Church figure George Pell to six years in jail for sexually abusing two choir boys, and said the cardinal's conduct was "permeated by staggering arrogance".
13 Mar 2019
