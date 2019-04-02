Media player
Remembering Daphne: Prince Harry's oldest superfan
Daphne Dunne - who called herself Prince Harry's "Australian grandmother" - passed away peacefully on Monday, her family said.
Mrs Dunne died at the age of 99, just days after receiving a birthday card from Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex.
She featured heavily in Harry's Australia trips and has pictures on Instagram of several encounters with the prince in recent years.
The widow said she'd had "a very special friendship" with the prince.
02 Apr 2019
