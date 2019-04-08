Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Amsterdam to Sydney in an electric car
Wiebe Wakker has arrived in Sydney, after driving there in an electric car from Amsterdam over the course of almost three years.
Mr Wakker says he travelled 60,000 miles (95,000 km) across 33 countries "without money", relying on offers from volunteers for meals, accommodation and charging points.
He says he aimed to demonstrate the capacity and reliability of electric cars, in order to promote them as a way of tackling climate change.
08 Apr 2019
