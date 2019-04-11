Australian power up for grabs
Australia election 2019: What's up for grabs?

Australians will vote in a general election on 18 May, the country's prime minister has announced.

The poll will decide whether Scott Morrison's Liberal government wins a third term or is replaced by a Labor administration led by Bill Shorten.

All 151 seats in the House of Representatives will be contested, as well as half of the 76 seats in the Senate.

BBC correspondent Hywel Griffith explains what's at stake.

