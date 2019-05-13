How sausages and donkeys get Australians out to vote
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Australia election: Fines, donkey votes and democracy sausages

More than 90% of eligible Australians are expected to vote in the election on 18 May - because it's one of the few countries to have compulsory voting.

The BBC's Australia correspondent Hywel Griffith explains how this works - and whether people like it.

Filmed, edited and produced by Simon Atkinson.

  • 13 May 2019
Go to next video: Australia election: What's to play for?