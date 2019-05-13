Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia election: Fines, donkey votes and democracy sausages
More than 90% of eligible Australians are expected to vote in the election on 18 May - because it's one of the few countries to have compulsory voting.
The BBC's Australia correspondent Hywel Griffith explains how this works - and whether people like it.
Filmed, edited and produced by Simon Atkinson.
-
13 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-australia-48210783/australia-election-fines-donkey-votes-and-democracy-sausagesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window