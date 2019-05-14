Cheeky toddler invades football pitch

Media player
Toddler invades Aussie rules football pitch during game
Two-year-old Pippa decided she wanted to be part of the action at an amateur Australian rules game in Melbourne.
She was later reunited with her father.
And the final score? St Bernard's 39 - Old Melburnians 49
14 May 2019
