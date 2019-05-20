'We're not anti-LBGT'
Tension builds over LGBT lessons in Birmingham

Campaigners and protesters want lessons about LGBT relationships to stop at Anderton Park Primary School.

They have been protesting outside the Birmingham school for seven weeks.

The head teacher, Ms Hewitt-Clarkson, has said she will continue with the lessons.

