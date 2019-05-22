'Meteor' captured on camera over Australia
Footage captured in Australia shows a 'meteor' in the sky over southern Australia on Tuesday night.

Astronomers say it was caused a piece of 'space dust' the size of a marble.

  • 22 May 2019
