Rugby-playing detective tackles intruder
Video

An Australian detective was forced to take action after an unexpected interruption to a press conference by a man who had allegedly made inappropriate comments to a teenage girl.

Luckily for Detective Daren Edwards, he was able to draw on his past experience as a rugby league player, and made the perfect tackle.

  • 19 Jun 2019
