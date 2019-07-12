Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manta ray in distress helped by divers
Deep-water divers Jake Wilton and Monty Halls formed an unlikely friendship with a manta ray after she appeared to ask them for help.
The three-metre-wide gentle giant, affectionately named Freckles by local divers, approached them and flipped over in the water to show them her problem – hooks embedded under her right eye.
-
12 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window