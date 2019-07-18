David Warren explains his invention to the BBC in 1958
In 1958, scientist David Warren flew from England to Australia to show off his pioneering invention - the black box flight recorder.

This archive footage captures him explaining how it works - and why pilots shouldn't see it as a snooping device.

