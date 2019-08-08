Australia PM reacts to MP's Nazi Germany analogy
Australia PM weighs in on China row over Nazi Germany comparison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said MP Andrew Hastie is "entirely entitled" to his own views amid condemnation from China over a newspaper opinion piece.

Mr Hastie compared the West's approach to China to what he called the "catastrophic" failure to hold back Nazi Germany.

