Australia PM reacts to MP's Nazi Germany analogy

Australia PM weighs in on China row over Nazi Germany comparison
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said MP Andrew Hastie is "entirely entitled" to his own views amid condemnation from China over a newspaper opinion piece.
Mr Hastie compared the West's approach to China to what he called the "catastrophic" failure to hold back Nazi Germany.
08 Aug 2019
