Dramatic video shows stabbing suspect's arrest

Sydney stabbing: Dramatic video shows suspect's arrest
An armed man has been arrested in Sydney after at least one woman was stabbed.
Video captured in central Sydney shows the dramatic moment bystanders intervened to apprehend the suspect.
13 Aug 2019
