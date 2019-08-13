Kangaroos enjoy rare snow in Australia
Video

Kangaroos filmed hopping through rare Australian snow

Parts of Australia have experienced freezing conditions that have been debilitating for Australia's human residents. However, these kangaroos in New South Wales seem to be enjoying the rare snowfall.

