Kangaroos enjoy rare snow in Australia

Kangaroos filmed hopping through rare Australian snow
Parts of Australia have experienced freezing conditions that have been debilitating for Australia's human residents. However, these kangaroos in New South Wales seem to be enjoying the rare snowfall.
13 Aug 2019
