Sydney stabbing: "His hands were full of blood"
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sydney stabbing: British brothers restrained suspect

A British man describes the moment he and his brother helped restrain the suspect in a knife attack in Sydney.

Paul O'Shaughnessy chased and helped to pin down the alleged attacker, who has since been arrested after at least one woman was stabbed.

  • 13 Aug 2019
Go to next video: What is it like to be stabbed?