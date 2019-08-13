Sydney stabbing: "His hands were full of blood"

Media player
Sydney stabbing: British brothers restrained suspect
A British man describes the moment he and his brother helped restrain the suspect in a knife attack in Sydney.
Paul O'Shaughnessy chased and helped to pin down the alleged attacker, who has since been arrested after at least one woman was stabbed.
13 Aug 2019
