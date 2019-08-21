Cardinal Pell appeal: 'The little people have won'

Media player
Cardinal Pell: 'The little people have won' as court rejects appeal
An Australian court has rejected an appeal by Cardinal George Pell to overturn his conviction for sex abuse. Activists and campaigners outside the court in Melbourne said it was a "wonderful day for survivors".
21 Aug 2019
