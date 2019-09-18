Australian hiker recounts crawling to be rescued

Media player
Australian hiker on how he had to crawl days for rescue
An Australian hiker who was injured in a 6m (20ft) fall down a waterfall says he had to "carry" his broken leg while crawling for two days to be rescued.
Neil Parker, 54, was bushwalking alone near Brisbane on Sunday when he slipped, leaving his wrist broken and lower leg "clean snapped in half".
Mr Parker was finally spotted by a helicopter and winched to safety on Tuesday, before being taken to a hospital in Brisbane.
18 Sep 2019
