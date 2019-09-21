Meteor lights up Australian sky

Media player
Meteor lights up parts of Australian sky
Video shows the moment the sky above the states of Tasmania and Victoria, Australia, was lit up by a meteor.
Experts can't confirm the size of the meteor, which was seen at around 20:30 local time (10:30 GMT) on Friday.
21 Sep 2019
