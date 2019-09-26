New South Wales legalises abortion

Media player
Australia abortion: New South Wales legalises terminations
Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, has legalised abortion following a marathon debate and weeks of protests.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the decision was a "very important milestone".
