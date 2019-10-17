Hecklers dragged out in Hong Kong parliament chaos

Video

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has been heckled by opposition lawmakers for a second day as she tried to answer questions in parliament.

After shouting and holding up placards, 11 opposition members were removed from the session by security guards.

On Wednesday, Ms Lam was forced to suspend her annual policy address after she was interrupted by the opposition.

Hong Kong has seen months of mass protests against the government, sparked by a proposed extradition law.