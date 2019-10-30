Australia tax ruling 'win for the poor backpacker’

Video

An Australian court has overturned a so-called “backpacker tax” on some working travellers, ruling it a "form of discrimination based on nationality".

The controversial levy, introduced in January 2017, meant that foreigners on two visas had to pay a 15% tax on income up to A$37,000 ($25,000; £19,700).

Alex Sinchak, who lives and works in Australia, said the ruling was a "little bit of a win for the poor backpacker".