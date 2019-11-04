'It's raining!'
Drought-hit Australian farmers rejoice in rain

Australia is seeing one of its longest dry spells, and farmers have been particularly hit.

But a series of rainstorms broke out in New South Wales over the weekend, bringing much-needed relief to parched lands.

