'Unprecedented' bushfires turn skies orange
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Australia bushfires: 'Unprecedented' fires turn skies orange

Australian authorities say an "unprecedented" number of emergency-level bushfires are threatening the state of New South Wales.

More than 90 blazes were raging across the state on Friday, some of which turned the sky orange.

There are reports of people trapped in their homes in several places, with crew unable to reach them due to the strength of the fires.

  • 08 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Bushfires rage across Australia's east