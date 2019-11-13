Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia bushfires: 'I said goodbye to my house'
Australia's bushfire emergency spread abruptly to Sydney's northern suburbs on Tuesday, when a blaze broke out near homes.
Fire crews managed to stop its spread by dropping retardant on the suburb, South Turramurra.
Local woman Diksha Anand told the BBC how she fled her house amid the scare in Australia's largest city.
13 Nov 2019
